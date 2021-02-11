Jack Chown already has a formidable rep in the music industry as a producer and composer, lending his talents to the likes of Tycho Jones and BIIANCO as well as his engineering chops for hits by the likes of Jessie Ware and MIA. However, in the past year and a bit, he's been focusing on his own music under the alias Kiskadee and he's now ready with his first official single, "_DOWN", along with some hypnotising, futuristic visuals from Neal Coghlan and Studio Aszyk.

Followers of his Instagram will already be aware of his knack for atmospherics, as well his love for found sounds, and they'll be pleased to hear that detailed approach applied to "_DOWN". Maintaining a tight focus on his sound, Chown applies those techniques to a driving, rhythmic sort of electronica that isn't quite dance music, but is still plenty warm and inviting.

Speaking on how the project came to be, he explained: "The project began in early 2020 when I was gearing up for a creative trip to Iceland to collect sounds and visuals for this project. COVID hit and I was forced to rethink, instead reaching out to friends and musicians on social media; asking for them to send in voice-notes that reflected their experiences of lockdown and isolation.

"I started flipping these sounds into beats and posted them onto Instagram as I went. The instant feedback and back-and-forth from a growing community of fans/collaborators started to shape the sound of the project. After a while I set about cutting, combining and extending these posts into four tracks ready for release: the UP__DOWN EP."

"_DOWN" officially drops tomorrow, February 12, followed by the UP__DOWN EP in April.