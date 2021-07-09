Danny Seth exploded into the rap game in the mid-2010s, quickly earning a name for himself as the go-to-guy for rowdy, style-minded rap. He made a serious splash on both sides of the Atlantic, but then he took a bit of a hiatus from music. Last year, however, he made a grand return with woozy, bass-heavy cut “Popstar”. A year later and he’s ready to follow it up with “Wut!”, an explosive new collaboration with kindred spirit Lancey Foux.

Produced by The Busy Twist, Sebastian Sartor and SEF, it continues Seth’s strain of UK-US hybrid rap, amping up the bass and packing the instrumental with plenty of moshpit-ready energy. The track, we’re told, was inspired by Seth feeling as if he never quite fit in as a Brit living stateside, despite his affinity for the music and culture. Bringing that contrast to life, Seth is pure raucous energy while Lancey Foux steps into to temper the fury with some fluid, chrome-covered melody.

The video, co-directed by Danny and Nathan Scherrer, casts the two rappers as the stars of a chaotic, blood-soaked horror. With an incensed crowd baying for blood on all sides, Seth finds himself tied to a rotating spit with flames licking beneath him and in desperate need of an escape plan.

If the thundering burst of energy on this one is anything to go by, there’s a very good chance we’ll be hearing from Danny Seth again soon. For now, hit play on the video at the top and be sure to add “Wut!” to all your playlists.