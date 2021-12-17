After dropping his high-energy track “Hopscotch” last week with Swae Lee, Preme is back again with a new song. The rapper and producer linked up with none other than PARTYNEXTDOOR for the infectious and smooth track “Make a Mall.”

“I gotta give [PARTYNEXTDOOR] the credit on the concept behind ‘Make a Mall,’ he sent me the hook,” Preme tells Complex. “This is like the fourth or fifth time me and Party linked up to make a record and every time we’ve done it it’s been genius. I get hit up on a daily basis, like, ‘When you and PND gonna make another smash!’ so I don’t doubt the reaction to ‘Make a Mall’ will be any different.”

The track focuses on balling out and spoiling a girl by filling her wardrobe with clothes, jewels and shoes. “I’m tryna change your closet, make a mall of it (Yeah)/I’m tryna meet your friend, and then go ball on ’em,” PARTYNEXTDOOR sings on the chorus. He touches on going all out with bling later on in the track: “Only at the jewelers when it’s time to go crazy.”

The two previously collaborated on “Can’t Hang” and “Realest in the City.”