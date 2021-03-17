Grammy snubs don’t matter when the numbers speak for themselves.

On Wednesday, it was noted via press release that Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon is the longest-running album to lead Billboard’s Top Hip-Hop/R&B Albums chart since 1990 with 18 weeks. This feat puts Pop in conversation with legendary acts like Prince and Michael Jackson. Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon is currently tied with Jackson’s 1987 album Bad for total weeks atop the chart and is set to tie Prince’s Purple Rain next week.

His dominance doesn’t end with the Hop-Hop/R&B chart. The album is currently No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Shoot for the Stars… has spent 32 weeks in the top five of the 200 chart, making it only the fourth album since the turn of the century to accomplish this milestone.

Pop Smoke’s legacy won’t stop with Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon. His acting debut also just arrived via Eddie Huang’s first film as a director, Boogie. Smoke’s also featured on the soundtrack with his song “AP.” The release of the track is paired with a music video that includes clips of Pop in Boogie as well as footage from concerts and other appearances.

Watch the video for “AP” below: