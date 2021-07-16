Four days before what would have been Pop Smoke’s 22nd birthday, the late Brooklyn rapper’s second posthumous album has been released.



Faith is a 20-song project with features from artists like Pusha-T, 21 Savage, Kanye West, Future, Rick Ross, 42 Dugg, Dua Lipa, Chris Brown, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, and more. It follows 2020’s Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon as Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album (you can read about the making of that project in our cover story here).



So, how does Faith compare to SFTSAMFM? What’s the best song? Biggest surprise? Worst thing about the album? Best thing about the album? Members of the Complex Music team (Eric Skelton, Andre Gee, and Jessica McKinney) answered these questions and more after a couple of initial spins. Here are our first impressions of Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album.