It’s been a special month for Pop Smoke fans. From the release of his second posthumous album Faith, to the revelation of four additional tracks on last week’s deluxe version, to now another five new tracks being shared to streaming services, it’s making it a lot harder to say Pop without the Smoke.

The new tracks—“Rumble” with Tay Floss, “Don’t Know Em” with Rah Swish, “Double It” with Fetty Luciano, “Mr. Jones” with Anuel AA, and “Bad Boys” with Obasi Jackson—have been added to the Apple Music version of the No. 1 record so far, bringing the album to a lengthy hour and 26 minutes with the inclusion of fan favorite “Dior.” The tracks can also be heard on Pop’s YouTube page.

Of course, “Dior” being on yet another Pop Smoke album has led to some memes about it being on every Pop Smoke album. But it still rounded the record out at an even 30 songs now.