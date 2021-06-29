Pooh Shiesty has been indicted and taken into federal custody in connection to the October 2020 shooting in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida that left two people wounded, Miami Herald reports.

Investigators were aided by Instagram photos which show Shiesty flaunting “several long rifles and plethora of $100.00 bills.” One of the bills inside a Louis Vuitton bag that fell out of the green McLaren before fleeing the scene matched the same serial number in his picture. Speaking of the McLaren, the rapper has allegedly posted photos of himself with what appears to be the car in question on Instagram.

Shiesty’s attorney Saam Zangeneh told the Miami Herald earlier this month that his client was expecting to be charged, but maintains that the rapper is innocent. “We have been in communication with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and we believe they have a federal detainer on him and are likely to file federal charges,” Zangeneh said. “That doesn’t change our position as to his 100 percent innocence, in both state and federal matters.”

Shiesty has been charged with discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy and robbery under a law regulating commerce.

This post will be updated.