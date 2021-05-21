Polo G has tapped Lil Wayne for the new song “Gang Gang.”

In the Rosco-directed video, we see Polo G hanging out at a diner with some friends before the two rappers meet up at a house party. “Gang Gang” will be included on the Chicago rapper’s forthcoming album Hall of Fame, which is set to release in June.

The pair’s new collaboration arrives on the heels of Polo’s successful song, “Rapstar,” which debuted at No. 1 the Billboard Hot 100 in April and subsequently spent two weeks in that spot. With that accolade, he’s become the only male artist to open at the top of the chart and spend two weeks at No. 1 this year. “I put a No. 1 song down on the list of goals of mine,” he previously told Complex. “I’m big on manifesting everything. I’ve damn near manifested my whole life.”

“I feel like it’s definitely a timing thing, where everybody’s seeing the way that I’m going up,” he continued. “I’ve been delivering time and time again, and people are ready to anticipate what’s next for me. So when I come with a record like this, when they’re on the edge of their seats, it’s perfect.”

Hall of Fame will follow Polo’s second studio album Goat, which dropped last May and has remained on the Billboard Top 200 chart for more than a year.

Watch the video for Polo G and Lil Wayne’s song “Gang Gang” at the top.