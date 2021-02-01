New York rapper Papoose capped off his 2020 with the new album Endangered Species, and he's already back with another project.

January features appearances from Wiz Khalifa, Brady Watt, and Statik Selektah. It's supposed to be the first in a series of projects released once per month throughout the whole of 2021. Papoose says it's because this year will be his last as a rapper and that he'll go into retirement with the end of the series.

The 42-year-old released a statement to explain why he's calling it quits after first getting his start in the world of hip-hop in 1998.

"I’ve made the decision that 2021 will be my last year rapping, so I am announcing my retirement. It was a decision that I’ve wrestled with internally, but I’ve decided to move on with my life, and focus on my family and investments," explained Papoose. "To show my humble and sincere appreciation to all of my supporters and fans, I’ve decided to release a new project every month in 2021; with each project being titled after the current month. This is something I’ve never done before; but I’m excited."

Look out for plenty more from Papoose this year, and listen to January above.