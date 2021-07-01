Jada Pinkett Smith and 2Pac had a complicated bond, and it may have been problematic for Pinkett Smith’s relationship with Will Smith. Now Outlawz rapper Napoleon has spoken on the apparent love triangle in a new interview with the Art of Dialogue.

“I remember when I first came around Pac, Jada Pinkett was in a movie—might have been the first movie she ever starred in, with the Wayans brothers,” Napoleon said. He then described how he and 2Pac saw the movie (which might have been the 1994 film A Low Down Dirty Shame) in Atlanta and how “focused” Pac was on Pinkett Smith’s role in it.