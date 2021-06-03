OMB Peezy is quieting any rumors that he has friction with 42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch.

During a recent interview with HipHopDX, Peezy claimed that his recent arrest was just a classic case of mistaken identity.

“I was just trying to figure out what the fuck was going on, why the police at my door for,” he said when describing the night that he was arrested. “Because if I done did anything, I would have been gone. If I was guilty of anything, you wouldn’t have caught me at my muthafuckin’ house, straight the fuck up.”

Peezy was arrested on March 1 following a shooting that took place on the video set for 42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch’s single, “4 Da Gang.” The shooting left three people with non-life-threatening injuries, but neither Roddy nor Dugg was hit.

Following the shooting, rumors started to surface claiming that OMB Peezy might’ve had issues with Roddy and/or Dugg and decided to handle it at the set.

Yet prior to the shooting, there was no indication that Peezy was at odds with either camp. According to Peezy, that’s because he has no problem with them. In fact, he had just met them the day of the shooting.

“I don’t have no smoke with Roddy Ricch,” he said. “I don’t have no smoke with 42 Dugg. Nobody from CMG, no none of that. They love me over there in Roddy Ricch hood; I love them back too.”

Peezy was released on a $60,000 bond from the Fulton County jail a few days after his arrest. He’s currently forced to wear an ankle monitor and confined to the United States while the case proceeds. He’s facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.