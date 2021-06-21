Houston rapper OMB Bloodbath has delivered another hard-hitting single with “Don’t Do It,” alongside a video that pays tribute to the late George Floyd.

Directed by Jon Primo and Edgar Esteves, the video is the slickest to come from Bloodbath yet. Riding through Houston in the back of a truck, Bloodbath flaunts her confidence in the clip while also honoring her former mentor.

“'Don't Do It' is a real turnt up song, but the video is historical," Bloodbath told Complex. "From the murals to the people in it, everybody has their own legendary roll within the neighborhood. We shot the video in the Cuney Homes, one of the most infamous projects in Third Ward. We also shot some scenes in the back of George Floyd’s house where he was born and raised. The video really shows the history of Third Ward and it means a lot to my hood, myself, and my city. Also, my next project is finna be crazy! Y’all stay tuned!"

Following Floyd’s death at the hands of the Minneapolis police last year, Bloodbath opened up about her connection with him. “He was everyone’s uncle and godfather. If you came up in that area, you knew who he was. He was just a very warm-hearted, nurturing dude. Anybody who was young and coming up, doing something with their lives, he made it a purpose to give them encouragement," she wrote in a guest editorial for Billboard. “He had a heart of gold.”

Watch the video for “Don’t Do It” above, and look out for more from OMB Bloodbath later this year.