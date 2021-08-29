Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour has earned a fifth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following its vinyl LP release last week.

Of the 133,000 equivalent album units amassed by Sour, 84,000 consisted of album sales, a 1,201 percent increase from the previous week. That figure was almost entirely driven by the 76,000 made off vinyl purchases. It marks the second-largest sales week for an album on vinyl since tracking began on album sales three decades ago.

“Deja Vu” co-writer Taylor Swift’s Evermore moved a record-breaking 102,000 units on vinyl in early June. Both Evermore and Sour dropped on vinyl months after their release dates when the medium was made available for pre-order.

Trippie Redd’s latest project, Trip at Knight, finished in second in its debut week with 81,000 equivalent album units, as 75,000 were made up of streaming, equaling 107.99 million on-demand streams of the tracks. Trip at Knight is Trippie’s sixth consecutive album to land in the top five. The deluxe reissue of Rod Wave’s SoulFly, with nine additional tracks, catapults his third studio album from 38th to third after pulling in 62,000 units.

Lorde’s Solar Power finished in fifth after grossing 56,000 equivalent album units, of which 34,000 were comprised of album sales, and 34,000 in SEA units. Billie Eilish’s sophomore effort, Happier Than Ever, slipped from first to sixth in its fourth week.