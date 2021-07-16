Normani has returned with a powerful new collaboration, “Wild Side,” featuring Cardi B.

The song is accompanied by a new video, directed by Tanu Muino and choreographed by Sean Bankhead.

Muino previously helmed Cardi’s “Up” visual, and Bankhead choreographed Normani’s “Motivation” video and her MTV VMAs performance.

This is the first time Normani and Cardi have worked together. “I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time,” Normani said in a statement. “She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best. I love that woman down and I’m forever grateful.”