In a recent tweet, NLE Choppa said that he has plans to buy out his contract with Warner Records in order to pursue a career as a full-time herbalist.

“Finna buy out my contract and become full time herbalist,” Choppa tweeted on Tuesday. “Forget the music stuff about to help my people ‼️”

NLE Choppa has been very transparent about his love for herbalism and holistic living, documenting the growth of his garden all throughout last year.

He also took to Twitter a few weeks back to talk about how he sees himself as much of a herbalist as he does as a rapper.

NLE signed with Warner Records in 2019 leading up to the release of his debut album, Top Shotta, in 2020. While NLE Choppa has found much success in music, he is just the latest young artist that wants to step away rap. Recently, Tierra Whack said that she’s done making music, though she gave no details beyond that.