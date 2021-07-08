Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap has reached another big milestone.

According to Chart Data, the rapper’s debut studio album has now spent a total of 100 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, which ranks the top-selling albums of the week. The effort re-entered the ranking and is currently sitting at No. 139—an respectable feat considering it was released more than three years ago.

Nipsey Hussle’s ‘Victory Lap’ re-enters this week’s Billboard 200. It has now spent a milestone 100 weeks on the chart. — chart data (@chartdata) July 6, 2021

Victory Lap hit streaming services on Feb. 16, 2018, about 13 months before Nipsey was fatally shot in Los Angeles. The project spanned 16 tracks, including two bonus cuts, and featured appearances by Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, YG, The-Dream, Cee-Lo Green, and more. Victory Lap was a critical and commercial success, having debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and securing a Best Rap Album nomination at the 61st Grammy Awards. A year after he dropped Victory Lap, Nipsey spoke to Complex about creating the record and how it marked the next chapter in his career.