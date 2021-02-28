Nick Jonas pulled double duty on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, serving as both host and musical guest for the first time in his career.

He performed his new single “Spaceman.”

Though the episode marked Jonas’ SNL hosting debut, it was his second time performing as a solo artist. He kicked off the musical portion with a performance of “Spaceman,” the newly released title track off his upcoming studio album. Jonas spoke about the project during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe this week, explaining the inspiration behind its title

“The key for me was trying to find a way to give this idea a persona, give it a name,” he said about the follow-up to 2016’s Last Year Was Complicated. “So ‘Spaceman’ kind of came into my mind as I was thinking, ‘What’s the one thing that all of us have felt during this time? Completely disconnected from the world.’ We’ve gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this is our reality.”

Fans can also catch Jonas as a coach on the new season of NBC’s The Voice, as well as the upcoming film Chaos Walking.