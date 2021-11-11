Toronto-born rapper Nibbs is back with the video for his aggressive hustler anthem, “Wake Up.”

The track, produced by Beast Inside Beats, hears the rapper punch out his verses over a droning melody and pounding kickdrum. The track serves as a wake-up call to every hustler that it’s time to get out there and make money.

It’s refreshing to hear an MAC with such confident vocal projection, choosing to turn away from AutoTune and instead rely on his raw delivery.

When he raps “Counting chickens everyday/When they lay eggs everyday I get paid,” Nibbs embodies the very definition of what it means to grind. According to a press release, this line isn’t just metaphor—owning chickens is one of the rapper’s hustles.

From grinding in the studio, to taking care of livestock, it’s all about moving forward for the Toronto native.

Stream the video for “Wake Up,” directed by Nino Luey, above.