Fresh off earning a platinum plaque for his breakout hit “Who Want Smoke?,” 19-year-old Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick returns with the release of his debut album, Who Is Nardo Wick?

Clocking in at almost 50 minutes, the 18-track project features previously released singles “Who Want Smoke?” and “Me or Sum,” as well as guest appearances from Lil Baby, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, G Herbo, BIG30, and Lakeyah.

Who Is Nardo Wick? spotlights the skills that Nardo emphasized while chatting with Complex about his artistic vision back in June. “When I’m in the car, I don’t always want to turn up,” he said. “I want to learn how to make chill music. If I learn how to make that type of music, it won’t sound like anything else because my voice is so different.”

Nardo’s latest release arrives just a few days after the Recording Industry Association of America announced “Who Want Smoke?” is officially certified platinum. Nardo took to his Instagram Tuesday to thank his fans for all their support.

“I Preciate y’all,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

Stream Nardo Wick’s debut album Who Is Nardo Wick? now on all major platforms and below via Spotify.