NAO captivated listeners back in 2016 with her brand of electronic-tinged, neo-soul-leaning R&B on her debut album, For All We Know. She continued her ascent with her Grammy- and Mercury Prize-nominated sophomore LP, Saturn, in 2018, and after taking a brief hiatus due to pregnancy, the British star is gearing up to release her as-yet-untitled third studio album.

In August 2020, months after she had given birth, NAO surprised fans with her collab with soul-indie-folk singer Lianne La Havas, with the song “Woman”. NAO then teamed up with Afrobeats star Adekunle Gold earlier this year for the track “Antidote”, and now she’s back with the third single from the impending album, “Messy Love”.