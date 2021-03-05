Recent years have found Gobstopper founder Mr. Mitch in a period of fearlessly personal creativity, diving deeper and deeper into himself to catalogue his life experiences in his music.

The days of cruddy, 140BPM grime riddims have been swapped for a sonic palette that balances the emotive with the experimental. We saw him start that journey with 2014’s Parallel Memories, continuing with 2017’s Devout and last year’s Patrimony EP (a stunning treatise on fatherhood), and now he’s giving us the most potent example yet with his new album, the paradoxically-titled LAZY.