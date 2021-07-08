Rising Puetro Rican reggaeton star Mora has recruited Bad Bunny and Sech for a remix of his Primer Dia de Clases highlight “Volando.”

Accompanied by a P. the Chemist-directed video featuring the three musicians performing their respective verses, the new remix sees Sech and Bad Bunny effortlessly incorporated into the track. Giving each of them a distinctive moment to shine—in regards to their outfits as well as their contributions to the song—the “Volando” remix has all the makings of a summer hit.

This isn’t the first time Mora has joined forces with Bad Bunny, previously stopping by for an appearance on Bunny’s YHLQMDLG album. The reggaeton superstar and fellow Puerto Rican released his El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo album just last year, but he’s already following it up with a string of singles including “De Museo,” released earlier this week. Sech, meanwhile, released his third studio album 42 back in April.

Watch the video for the “Volando” remix above.