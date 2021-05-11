Memphis’s Moneybagg Yo creates a Chicago connection by tapping Polo G and Lil Durk to join him on his latest single, “Free Promo.”

Moneybagg dropped the video for “Free Promo” on Tuesday. In the video, Durk, Polo G, and Moneybagg are flies on the wall while traumatic incidents that happen during a crime are being committed.

“Free Promo” is the latest song to be highlighted off Moneybagg Yo’s new album, A Gangsta’s Pain. Along with Polo G and Lil Durk, A Gangsta’s Pain features Future, Big 30, Jhene Aiko, and others.

The album dropped at the perfect time for Moneybagg. The rapper was able to capitalize on his growing celebrity to secure his first No. 1 album. The success also allowed him to continue to raise his show prices. Now, with this excess of cash, Moneybagg Yo is looking to invest in commercial real estate.

“I think I can get up to 500 (thousand),” he told TMZ after previously revealing that he gets $250,000 a show.

Watch the music video for “Free Promo” up top via YouTube.