The MOBO Awards are back in full effect after going with a slightly different format last year due to the pandemic. This year’s ceremony will be taking place on Sunday, Dec. 5, at the CBS Arena in Coventry.

There are some tasty categories this year which are going to be hard to call, including the award for ‘Best Producer’ which Complex UK are proud media partners for. But with acts such as Dave, Ghetts, Cleo Sol and Tiana Major9 up for a number of awards, as well as names like M1llionz and Central Cee coming off the back of a strong year with solid projects, it’s all up for grabs.

Serving as the first live show since 2017, December 5 is shaping up to be a night to remember. With voting now open, check out the full list of nominees below.