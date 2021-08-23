Just a few days after the release of Mo3’s new posthumous single “In My Blood” featuring Morray, the late rapper’s manager has revealed that the North Carolina crooner wasn’t the first choice for the guest verse.

According to Mo3’s manager Benjamin Rainwater, “In My Blood” was supposed to feature another bluesy sing-rapper: Rod Wave. Rainwater recently sat down with Street Starz where he explained how the collaboration materialized.

“Actually, the song Morray got on, we made that for Rod Wave,” Rainwater explained. “‘Cause 3 was alive when we tried to get that done but then somebody genuine came, you know. He a real n***a. He gave all the proceeds on the publishing side to Mo3 family. He didn’t take a dollar.”