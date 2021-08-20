Morray is taking hand in helping keep MO3’s legacy alive with the release of their new single, “In My Blood.”

Morray and MO3 dropped their new single on Friday. In the song, Morray makes it clear that his approach to music was inspired by MO3 and wastes no time paying homage to the late Dallas legend.

“On a song with my dog, I’m getting features from heaven/I’mma try to emulate you, but I know nobody better,” Morray raps towards the end of a soulful verse full of melodics and singing.

“Made a promise to my momma that I got to be better than I was,” Morray sings on the song’s chorus. “To my granny I’mma an angel, but this murder shit be running through my blood.”

“In My Blood” was accompanied by a new music video. The visual is filled with lost footage of MO3 with his close friends including Boosie Badazz. Morray also delivers his portions of the song surrounded by MO3’s associates and in front of the rapper’s mural in Dallas. Morray also makes his way to MO3’s gravesite where he finishes off the song.

Prior to the record’s release, Morray teased the song as a dream collaboration. He also showed behind-the-scenes videos of him at MO3’s grave with MO3’s son.

Watch the video for Morray and MO3’s “In My Blood” above. Check out the tracklist for the deluxe edition below.

Shottaz 4Eva (Deluxe) tracklist:

1. They Can’t

2. Outside (Better Days) f/ OG Bobby Billions

3. Out The Gym

4. By The River f/ Boosie Badazz

5. Thought I Knew

6. Money Mya f/ Boosie Badazz

7. Lit f/ YFN Lucci

8. Mob f/ Foogiano

9. Broken Love w/ Kevin Gates

10. Oh Yeah f/ Tre Dae

11. I Wanna Kno

12. Keep Faith

13. Slide On Em

14. In My Blood f/ Morray

15. Get Back

16. Broken Hearted

17. Last Time

18. Dance Lil Tre

19. Soul Ties f/ Derez De’Shon

20. Second Chance