Following the latest edition of Verzuz, which brought together Dipset and The LOX, Missy Elliott fans were understandably quick to question why the revered Supa Dupa Fly artist still hasn’t graced the battle series’ stage.

Of course, Elliott’s work has made a slew of pop-ins on the series, though the artist herself has never been pitted against another as the main event. Wednesday night, the Virginia legend—who back in 2019 was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award by MTV—addressed one fan’s inquiry as to when they could potentially expect a starring Verzuz.

“Aww I am so Humbly Grateful but I think we will wait later on me,” Elliott said. “I just enjoy watching everyone else’s [Verzuz battles]. Vibing to all of their Classics & what they have done musically for the CULTURE! Respect to all of them.”

As for Dipset and The LOX’s episode, Elliott confirmed she too was tuned in.

“Last night was Epic btw,” she wrote on Wednesday.

Previously in the Verzuz universe, Elliott said back in January that she would “most def” collaborate with 21 Savage after footage of him singing along to the Ashanti and Keyshia Cole battle went viral.

In March, Verzuz was announced to have been acquired by the Triller app’s parent company Triller Network, with series creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland joining the company’s management team and serving as “brand visionaries” for the newly formed Triller Verzuz.