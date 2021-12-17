Mike Dean, god of the synth, has linked up with Rich the Kid for a new song titled “Blue Cheese.”

As Dean reminded fans when announcing the track’s release on social media, the collab—cover art for which was crafted by Louise Donegan and Tommy Rush—marks his “first drop as artist with features.”

Stream “Blue Cheese” below via Spotify and/or grab it on the streaming platform of your choice. The new track was among those featured earlier in this week in the Grand Theft Auto Online expansion The Contract, which also featured another new Dean joint, “So Fancy” with Offset.

In addition to “Blue Cheese” hitting streaming platforms, Friday also saw the official release of Weiland’s “Blaming Myself” track boasting production from Dean and Fish.

Earlier this week, the always-in-demand producer and prolific multi-instrumentalist alerted fans to the unveiling of a new mix of Kanye West’s Free Larry Hoover show featuring special guest Drake. The updated mix, now available on Prime Video, arrives mere days after the original live broadcast of the wildly anticipated event, which notably saw Ye running through a vast selection of catalog entries dating back to College Dropout classics including “Jesus Walks” and “All Falls Down.”

Back in September, Dean spoke with Pigeons & Planes for a wide-ranging chat stacked with memorable anecdotes, including his choice for the “most surprising thing” he’s heard from a vocalist and much more. Revisit the interview in full here.