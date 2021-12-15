To say that receiving new music from Dr. Dre is a rarity would be a profound understatement. As fans are well aware, the perfectionism-seeking producer and industry mogul is famously careful about what gets released, making the presence of new music in Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto Online expansion The Contract all the more remarkable.

As previously reported, the update sees the in-game West Coast Classics station getting an overhaul that includes DJ Pooh’s Dre Day takeover and more. On the expansion’s launch day, Dec. 15, fans were introduced to the new experience in full, which allows players the chance to discover new Dre tracks while working to find a lost phone full of unreleased music.

The new Dre tracks in question—as spotted by Stereogum and others—collectively run the length of an EP. Among the tracks (final titles of which could change if a wide release ever happens) is the solo joint “Black Privilege” and the standout “Fallin’ Up” assisted by the Game and Cocoa Sarai, as well as several more high-profile collabs.

Eminem is recruited for “Gospel,” while Nipsey Hussle (RIP) and Ty Dolla Sign both contribute to “Diamond Mine.” Elsewhere, Anderson .Paak is joined by Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes on “ETA” and Rick Ross pops up for the seemingly Bruno Mars-assisted “Scenic Route.”

Notably, the new tracks arrive on the same day as the 29th anniversary of The Chronic, Dre’s debut album. The hugely influential album was last year selected to be archived in the Library of Congress thanks to its status of being “worthy of preservation.”

Next February, Dre will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. “The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dre said when announcing the massive halftime lineup back in September.

Give Dre’s new GTA tracks a spin via the embeds below.