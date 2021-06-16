With the long-awaited Culture III soon set to wrap its first week of existence, Migos joined James Corden for a two-part Late Late Show interview on Tuesday night.

The interview marked the first time Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff have appeared together with Corden since their hugely popular “Carpool Karaoke” team-up circa 2018. High on the priority list for this latest Late Late Show discussion was the Georgia group’s upcoming Las Vegas takeover, which was announced last month as a partnership with experience curator Pollen Presents.

As the trio explained to Corden, their usual Vegas approach is to aim for a late-night performance schedule, after which the attention is turned to some Craps strategy. While Takeoff joked that he typically lets Quavo and Offset “do the gambling” as he takes a more subdued approach, Quavo noted just how serious their Craps intentions can get.

“We gambling from six probably all the way until noon,” Quavo estimated in the video up top.

After some additional Vegas-focused conversing, including a breakdown of the group’s method of sneaking in a few hours of sleep here and there, Corden gave the floor over to house band leader Reggie Watts. On Watts’ mind was a question about how the group envisioned the next 50 years looking like for Earth.

“I see flying cars,” Quavo predicted, at which point Takeoff—who was rocking his alien chain—interjected with a prediction about extraterrestrial lifeforms.

“For sure aliens,” Quavo agreed. “But he gon’ be my partner.”

From there, Takeoff continued the extraterrestrial theorizing, joking that his NASA suit-wearing alien piece had already informed him of what to expect in the future.

“He told me when they were coming so I can’t spill the beans,” Takeoff said. “But there’s gon’ be a lot going on.”

Migos’ three-night Vegas experience runs Oct. 14-17 and is set to feature a headline show, pool parties, hotel takeovers, and club takeovers. Click here for more info.