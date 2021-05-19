Fresh off revealing the release date for their upcoming fourth studio album, Culture III, Migos has announced plans to celebrate the new release in style.

With Culture III set to drop on June 11, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff are partnering with experience curator Pollen Presents to bring Culture III to Las Vegas. The three-night getaway will take place October 14-17, bringing a packed itinerary of events including a star-studded lineup, pool parties and club takeovers, and a headlining Migos Culture III performance.

Migos took to Instagram Wednesday to celebrate the news. “Migos is heading to Sin City in October! 3 days and nights of pool parties, club takeovers, special guests and Migo nights! Expect the unexpected,” the group wrote in the post.

Travel packages for Pollen Presents Culture III will include a four day, three night stay at some of the best hotels in Vegas, access to pool parties and clubs, performances from Migos’ curated lineup, and of course, the headlining Culture III performance. More information on rooms and prices can be found on the Pollen Presents website.

The announcement arrives just a few days week after Migos returned to deliver their latest song, “Straightenin,” the first single from Culture III.

Culture III serves as the official follow-up to Migos’ third studio album, Culture II. Released in January 2018, Culture II debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 199,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Culture II was also ranked as the 10th most popular album of 2018 on the Billboard 200. By the end of 2018, the album sold over 1,599,000 album-equivalent units in the US, with over 115,000 being pure sales.

For more information about Culture III, check out the video below.