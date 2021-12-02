With the deluxe edition of their collaborative project En Route set to drop later this month, MFnMelo and squeakPIVOT’s “Mood Swing” has been released and features Saba and Pivot Gang’s Joseph Chilliams and Frsh Waters.

In the track’s closing verse, Melo references squeakPIVOT’s tragic death in August, rapping, “‘Keep it moving’ been the motto/Long live Squeaky, Walt, and Dado.” Squeak, a producer, DJ, and engineer for Saba’s Chicago rap collective Pivot Gang, died in a shooting at the age of 26.

With “Mood Swing” serving as the first release since Squeak’s passing, MFnMelo celebrated the late artist’s life in an Instagram post. “Lately I’ve been having even less things to say,” he wrote. “Not too many people get it but shorty did. Which makes this way harder. So understanding. So influential. So missed.”



MFnMelo continued, “This shit weird to promote anything right now honestly but I’d be damn if I didn’t follow thru with our plan! Finishing this was some of the hardest shit I had to do. But because of your love and belief, I stayed #ForeverEnRoute! You know what time it is bro and they soon will too!”

Squeak and MFnMelo dropped En Route in June, which included features from Frsh Waters, Rexx Life Raj, and more. The project followed the 2019 release of Pivot Gang’s debut studio album You Can’t Sit With Us, much of which was produced by Squeak.

Stream “Mood Swing” now on all major platforms, and stay tuned for the release of the deluxe edition of En Route.