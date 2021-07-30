Grime stalwart Mez has just unleashed his new single, “Jme”, which has the Nottingham-born MC paying homage to the Boy Better Know founder in fine form, bringing his uncompromising, high-octane flow to his own punchy production and full-throttle energy on the mic.

Following a 2020 high, with his track “Babylon Can’t Roll” picked up to star in Grand Theft Auto V, Mez went on to release Tyrone 3, produce and feature on P Money’s “Bumbaclart Backside” and on Frisco’s The Familiar Stranger standout, “Big Bro”. It’s safe to say last year was a busy one for him.

Now, Mez is gearing up to release a new project, One Uncle, later this month.