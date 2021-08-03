We’re all tired of even saying it, but it has been a horrible couple of years.

Between the isolation of lockdown and the general uncertainty, everyone’s mental health has taken a hit in one way or another. With that in mind, famed house DJ and producer Jamie Jones has just announced that he has signed on as a partners with the music and meditation app MEYA, which incorporates music into its guided meditation sessions. Lee Burridge, another house music mover and shaker, has also signed on as a partner.

Both Jones and Burridge will be contributing exclusive productions to be used in users’ sessions. The platform uses a mixture of new and ancient techniques to combine music and sound with meditation to nurture calmness in its users. It offers users a series of different features, from simply relaxing music to more guided plans to help users with various techniques.

Naturally, the tracks will be a little more relaxed than they’re usual output. Jones contributes the first one—a piece called “You Always Have A Choice”, which they describe as a “dreamlike” and “delicate” piece of electronic music. Burridge’s first contribution, meanwhile, will be a unique remix of his hit track “Float On” from the collaborative 2019 album, Melt on Lost Desert. Both producers will continue to create tracks for the app as time goes on.

“I noticed I only had to meditate for half as long to get the same feeling,” says Jones. “I felt that the combination of mediation and the sounds available made it much easier and more effective in a shorter period of time. I was gaining the same benefits in half the amount of meditation time. In my opinion, it definitely feels like you get more out of it without having to be as advanced or meditate for as long.”

For more info and to download the app, head here.