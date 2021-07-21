Megan Thee Stallion recently graced the latest cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue, becoming the first rapper ever to do so.

In her feature that coincides with the cover, conducted by Tyra Banks, Megan opened up about wanting to hide her aspirations of rapping from her mom.

“My mom was a rapper,” Meg said. “She didn’t know I wanted to be a rapper, but I would literally watch her in the studio all day. I’m like, ‘This lady is everything.’ I didn’t want to tell her that I could rap until I was eighteen. I wanted to be perfect to her.”

Meg’s mom tragically passed away after battling cancer in 2019. She continued by saying she used to hide going to the studio because she was worried her mom wouldn’t think she was taking it seriously.

“I was like, ‘Okay, I’ve probably held this secret in long enough,’” she said. “I started going to the studio by myself...I didn’t want [my mom] to shut me down. I didn’t want her to say, ‘You’re not serious about this.’”

Megan added that she was also nervous when she cursed in front of her mom while showing off her rapping.

“I was like, ‘Okay, Mama. Don’t whoop me, but I’m about to curse, okay?’ So, I started going off and I’m cursing,” she said.

Elsewhere in the feature, Megan and Tyra talked about how they developed confidence in their bodies, and Tyra asked Meg how it feels to live out one of her childhood dreams of being on a cover of Sports Illustrated.