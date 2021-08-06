Although hip-hop has become increasingly tolerant over the years, the culture is still struggling with misogyny and homophobia. This was highlighted in recent weeks, following the backlash against Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” visual as well as DaBaby’s misinformed, hateful remarks at Rolling Loud Miami, both of which reignited conversations about rap’s longstanding bigotry problem.

Megan Thee Stallion weighed in on the issue during a recent interview with People magazine, saying the genre’s reckoning with homophobia was long overdue.

“It is about time,” she said. “Representation is important, and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human.”

Megan faced allegations of homophobia back in 2019, after Twitter users dug up an old tweet in which she used a gay slur against someone who had upset her.

“This lil f****t just pissed me off,” she wrote during her late teens.

The 26-year-old rapper addressed the controversy in 2018 and 2019, saying she apologized for her language and insisted the post did not represent her current views.

