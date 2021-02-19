Megan Thee Stallion has reassured fans that she and Pardison Fontaine are A-OK.

The Hotties began expressing concern this week after the rumored couple was allegedly caught in a heated altercation. The argument was captured during an Instagram Live broadcast in which a man is heard shouting, “Tell Megan to come to the door … Y’all got five seconds before I come through this shit.” Although Fontaine and Megan are never seen in the video, viewers were immediately convinced the tense exchange was between the rappers.

Megan addressed the drama in a recent Instagram Live sessions, telling fans the criticism of Fontaine is unwarranted.

“People don’t know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn’t like what they was trying to say about Pardi,” Megan said, before seemingly confirming their relationship. “’Cause he is so calm and so sweet. And very, you know … That’s my boo. And I really like him … He is so perfect and he would never do anything to hurt me, just so y’all know.”

Earlier this week, Megan revealed there was a man in her life, but refused to drop a name.

It seems we now know who the mystery “boo” is. 

