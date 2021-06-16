Megan Thee Stallion continues to step up for her fans.

On Tuesday, the Houston rapper was informed that a Hottie named Shaniah had died unexpectedly last week and her family was struggling to cover the funeral costs. The news was shared by Twitter user @Selenachichis, who reached out to Megan seeking some much-needed assistance.

“Meg we lost a hottie 😭 our best friend passed away unexpectedly,”@Selenachichis wrote. “They absolutely loved you, listening to ur songs was something we did every time we were together. We’re helping their family w funeral costs. We started a gofundme & are halfway there. @theestallion.”

The GoFundMe campaign was created three days ago with a target of $16,000. That goal was surpassed Tuesday night thanks to Megan’s generous $8,155 donation, which she shared on Twitter along with a series of blue heart emojis.

As of press time, the crowdfunding campaign had garnered a total of $16,130 in contributions, which will help Shaniah’s family pay for the memorial service.

“This has been incredibly overwhelming and we are so thankful to Meg,” @Selenachichis told Complex. “Shaniah, one of my best friends passed away unexpectedly last week. Shocked and confused myself and two of Shaniah’s other best friends came together to help Shaniah’s family with the funeral. A gofundme was created almost immediately for the funeral but the cost for everything continued to increase. Between the cemetery and funeral home it was going to cost 16k and we had only reached around 7600 and had exhausted all our resources.

“Shaniah and I always listened to Meg together and talked about her. We are such huge fans and I thought I would take a leap and see if we could reach her and just have her rt the gofundme link to reach more people for any possible help with donations. We all came together and asked everyone to tag Meg in hopes of reaching her and somehow it worked.”

This isn’t the first time Megan has come through for the Hotties and their families. Back in 2019, the Good News rapper made headlines after it was revealed she had given $1,200 to help pay for the funeral of a fan she had met at a D.C. show.