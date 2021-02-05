It’s a blessed week for Megan Thee Stallion fans.

Just a day after releasing the video for the DaBaby-assisted track “Cry Baby,” Megan came through with “I’m a King” featuring “Savage” co-writer Bobby Sessions. The song is the first taste of the Coming 2 America Original Motion Picture Soundtrack via Def Jam Recordings. The imprint has yet to reveal the album’s full tracklist, but confirmed it’ll arrive on March 5, coinciding with the sequel’s exclusive premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Sessions took to Twitter earlier this week to reflect on his involvement in the film.

“From watching Coming to America as a kid in Pleasant Grove to being apart of the #Coming2America trailer!!! Manifestation is REAL,” he wrote.

Coming 2 America will hit Amazon Prime more than 30 years after the original’s release. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall will reprise their roles as Akeem Joffer and Semmi, respectively. James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos, and Louie Anderson will also return to the cast, which includes additions like Teyana Taylor, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, and Wesley Snipes.

You can stream “I’m a King” now on Apple Music and Spotify. Stay tuned as more information about the Coming 2 America soundtrack rolls in.