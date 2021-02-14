Meek Mill and 6ix9ine have a longstanding beef, and it seems to have come to a head during a run-in outside an Atlanta club early Sunday morning.

Footage of the incident soon appeared online, as both rappers took video of each other, with 69 clowning Meek for having security with him at that moment. According to The Source, the Brooklyn native posted a now-deleted video of the confrontation, writing, “Stop letting these rappers lie to you! They to tough for security @meekmill running around with police,” on Instagram.

In footage from online, you can see 6ix9ine pointing his phone at Meek and trying to charge toward the Philly rapper, whose security team stopped Tekashi.

Rap in 2021: surrounded by security, Meek Mill and 6ix9ine got into a shouting match in which both guys recorded themselves on their phone. pic.twitter.com/w5gW8o4gO0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 14, 2021

In a since-deleted post, Meek alleged that he spat on 6ix9ine before the cameras taped the incident. “The feds sent him to take me out wtf,” Meek said on IG. “[I] had to spit on him so he retreated lol he really waited outside the club for me. I thought I was dreaming wtf we almost smoked him lol he posed a lil threat popping up in the parking lot waiting for me.”

6ix9ine trashing Meek for having security is ironic since there is photo evidence of 6ix9ine being surrounded by his own security team before, which included former law enforcement.

Meek’s issues with 6ix9ine stems from 2019, when Meek claimed he knew that the rainbow-haired rapper was going to flip and become an informant. The beef between the two continued to build, with Meek continually dissing 6ix9ine and calling him out for being a rat for cooperating with federal investigators.

6ix9ine, for his part, has called out Meek for his hypocrisy due to associating with Roc Nation COO Desiree Perez, who reportedly worked alongside the DEA in a drug smuggling case in the 90s.

Meek later took to Twitter to explain what happened in a series of tweets, writing, “We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ….we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ….. he tryna get something locked up no cap lol.”