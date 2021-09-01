The dynamic Philly duo of Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert have teamed up once again, this time to deliver their new song “Blue Notes 2.” The song also arrived with cinematic visuals to match the high-octane track.

Meek took to social media ahead of the release to share a teaser for the Kid Art-directed music video.

“So many hundreds, you gotta make a part 2,” Meek muses on the song. As he alludes to, “Blue Notes 2” is a sequel to Meek’s 2016 track “Blue Notes” that was a part of his 2016 project DC4. That tape also featured standouts like “Tony Story 3,” “Two Wrongs,” and “Froze” which featured Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert as well.

Meek has been dropping a series of impressive songs and visuals over the last few weeks. Just a few days ago, he teamed up with Lil Baby and Lil Durk to deliver the collab “Sharing Locations.” Before that, Meek released the video for his “Mandela Freestyle,” which he made to commemorate winning the Nelson Mandela Changemaker Award for his work with REFORM Alliance.

All of these hot singles and collaborations will hopefully culminate in Meek’s next studio album that fans have been waiting for. The last album he dropped was his well-received Championships that released back in 2018. While we continue to wait for Meek’s next full-length offering, check out the visuals for his new song “Blue Notes 2” featuring Lil Uzi Vert up top and stream it via Spoitfy below.