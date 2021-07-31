Meek Mill has always been a fan of some friendly competition, but when he met with Lil Baby and Lil Durk months back in the studio, he wasn’t feeling like himself.

“Probably six months ago, Lil Baby and Durk terrorized me in the studio,” Meek said in a new episode of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted. “I had writer’s block, I’m in the house with a bunch of babies, quarantine. My lifestyle just changed dramatically.”

In the new episode, Meek caught up with NBA star Trae Young, DJ Khaled, Chase Young of the Washington Football Team and Jemele Hill to chat music, sports and more. The series, which is executive produced by LeBron James and hosted by Maverick Carter, previously featured Meek in a March 2019 episode with Antonio Brown, Jerrod Carmichael, 2 Chainz, Anthony Davis and Jamie Foxx.

“They start coming to my house and I start noticing, these young boys, they smokin’ me,” Meek continued about his studio encounter. “I’m taking two hours to finish my verse. Khaled know I do nine songs a day. I just wasn’t in it but I fed off of them, though. And I told them there, ‘Yeah, y’all youngins in the building, I’m feeding off y’all today. I need the energy.’ They came back four weeks later, I’m in that room going like this, bangin’ out. We just fed off each other through that time.”

The episode comes after Young’s Atlanta Hawks took out Meek’s home team Philly 76ers in the NBA playoffs, as the two also spent the conversation discussing the series, dealing with conflict and the newest NCAA policy that allows college players to make money off their name and image.