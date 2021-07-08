Maluma has dropped off his latest release “Sobrio,” the first single from his forthcoming studio album, which is slated to come out later this year.

The Jessy Terrero-directed video sees Maluma drinking away his sorrows after seeing his girl—played by Israeli fashion supermodel Eden Fines—on a date—played by Scott Disick—at a restaurant. An inebriated Maluma takes the stage and later confronts them. Saweetie, Quincy Brown, and Shanina Shaik also make cameos in the visual.

The Weeknd recently joined Maluma on a remix of the Colombian singer’s song “Hawái,” the original of which appeared on his last album Papi Juancho from last August.

Watch the video for “Sobrio” at the top, and check out Maluma’s recent Sneaker Shopping appearance with host Joe La Puma below.

Maluma will hit the road this September for the Papi Juancho Tour. You can visit his official website for more information.