Mally Mall is expected to spend more than two years behind bars.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old producer—legal name Jamal Rashid—received a 33-month prison sentence for owning and operating a sex work business between April 2002 and September 2014. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada, Mall ran high-end escort business that served as fronts for prostitution; he allegedly made millions of dollars off the scheme, which involved transporting victims across the United States to perform prostitution services.

Prosecutors say Mall’s victims were separated into two categories: “independent contractors” who would give him a portion of what they earned; and “priority girls,” who gave him nearly all of the proceeds from prostitution. Mall, who allegedly advertised the services on websites like Eros and Backpage, admitted to manipulating hundreds of women through strict rules, threats, and promises of career advancement.

“I respectfully ask you to accept the fact that since 2014, I have not engaged in any criminal activity,” he said during Thursday’s sentencing hearing, as reported by the Las Vegas Review Journal. “I truly apologize to the court, the government and, most importantly, the women involved.”

In October 2019, Mall pleaded guilty to use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity, with the sentenced specified at one to 33 months in prison. The producer has until 2 p.m. on Aug. 13 to surrender. Following his prison sentence, Mall will have three years of supervised release.

“I hope this really takes. I hope you get this message. You’ve just been really lucky,” U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro told Mall. “You will spend the rest of your life in prison if you do this again.”

“You won’t see me again,” he responded. “Thank you so much, your honor.”