Back in April, Majid Jordan informed fans that the then-new single “Waves of Blue”—which premiered on OVO Sound Radio—would save as the lead single off their forthcoming new album. On Friday, the duo shared another new track, this one titled “Been Through That.”

When announcing their return in April, the duo—comprised of Majid Al Maskati and Jordan Ullman—told fans they were currently finishing up the new album, their first since 2017’s The Space Between.

“We spent time listening, feeling, learning, and we’re ready to share our experiences with you,” the two said at the time.

In an interview published in April of last year, Al Maskati told Complex Canada’s Calum Marsh that—while their previous full-lengths were indeed cohesive—they “could be even better” and their upcoming new album will showcase this.

“It’s going to be that much more polished,” Al Maskati said of the then-in-progress album at the time. “It’s going to have that much more energy. It’s going to have that much more intention put into it. It’s simple, it’s pure, it’s honest. We’ve collaborated with people on this album who are not only artists we love but who have become friends in our lives. The whole experience has enriched us.”

With “Been Through That,” fans have an even better idea of what to expect in this new chapter of Majid Jordan. Stream the new song below via Spotify and/or grab it on Apple Music, Tidal, etc.