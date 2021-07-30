Madonna has joined the growing list of artists who are calling out DaBaby.

On Thursday night, the Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer shared a clip of DaBaby’s controversial comments during Rolling Loud Miami, where he spewed homophobic and sexist remarks as well as misinformation about HIV and AIDS.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he told the crowd during his performance. “Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The incident has led to mounting backlash from fans, brands, activists, and a slew of celebrities, including Dua Lipa, Elton John, and Questlove. Madonna added to the conversation by slamming DaBaby’s “hateful remarks” and schooling him on HIV/AIDS treatments.

“A message to DaBaby – if you’re going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts,” she wrote on Instagram. “After decades of hard won scientific research— there are life saving medicines available to children born with HIV, to people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles or exchange of bodily fluids.”

She continued: “These new [antiretroviral drugs] can keep a person with AIDS alive for the rest of their lives!!! AIDS is not transmitted by standing next to someone in a crowd. I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance, No one dies of AIDS in 2 or 3 weeks anymore. Thank God.”

But Madonna wasn’t done. She then criticized DaBaby for his offensive comments toward women.

“… Your sexist remarks about Ladies who’s pussies need to smell like water only encourage more discrimination against women who fight daily against the oppression of living under the constraints of the Male Gaze,” she wrote. “People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear. All Human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious beliefs. AMEN.”

Read Madonna’s full message below.