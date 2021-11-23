Mack Keane and ESTA are ready for you to open up to them.

The R&B singer and producer linked up earlier this month for their collab single “Open Up,” and now they’re sharing a visual just as smooth as the track itself, featuring lengthy car rides, sorrowful drinking, and a great deal of emotion. The video is directed by Yavez Anthonio and shows the pair riding around Los Angeles, letting it all out and longing for something more.

“It’s something we’ve all been through at some point,” the duo told Complex. “Working with Yavez, we were able to capture this familiar state of emotion using a contrast of colors, reflecting cold aimless nights and warmer ones. They intersect. With the ending, the doors open and flashes to white. We thought it was important to represent stepping into uncertainty. There’s a brightness to that. After spending so much time feeling restrained, we want that freedom, to open up.”

“Open Up” marks the first proper team-up between the Cali-based creatives, and more should be on the way from Keane and the Soulection producer in the near future following their latest single about wanting a partner to grow with you.

“‘Open Up’ is about longing for that one person to change with you,” Keane and ESTA explain. “That person who, while you want to spread your wings, grow, and open yourself up to uncertainty, is stuck in their ways, stagnant yet intoxicating, in love with ‘the old [you],’ and content with complacency.”

Check out the new visual from Keane and ESTA above.