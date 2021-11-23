Machine Gun Kelly has commented on results of the 2022 Grammy Awards nominations.

The artist took to Twitter, writing, “WTF is wrong with the Grammys.”

While he didn’t elaborate any further on the message, it’s likely in response to the fact that he didn’t receive a nomination for this year’s awards. His last album, Tickets to My Downfall, was released within the 2022 Grammy Awards eligibility period (Sept. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021). MGK has never received a Grammy nomination in his career, either.

Tickets to My Downfall arrived on Sept. 25, 2020 and landed him his first No. 1 album, earning 126,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

On Sunday, he tweeted about winning a fan-voted award at the American Music Awards for Favorite Rock Artist.

Grammy nominees were revealed on Tuesday. Kanye West earned four nominations, including Album of the Year; Drake received two, including Best Rap Album; Billie Eilish earned seven, including Album of the Year; and Doja earned eight seven, including Album of the Year.

The ceremony takes place at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 31 at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on CBS and on the Paramount+ app.