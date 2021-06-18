A new Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker track previously teased in a trailer for the Amazon Prime series Paradise City has been released.

On Friday, Sumerian Records dropped “A Girl Like You,” which sees the chart-topping Tickets to My Downfall collaborators offering up a reinvention of Edwyn Collins’ 1994 single. The track is available to stream up top via Sumerian Records’ YouTube, and/or you can grab it on the streamer of your choice, including Apple Music:

The full official soundtrack for the first season of Paradise City, which expands the story launched in the 2017 film American Satan, is out soon.

MGK and Barker have enjoyed a fruitful period of collaboration over the past year, including the No. 1 album Tickets to My Downfall and a number of follow-up singles, including the Matthew Thiessen-assisted “Love Race” back in April. It’s clear the two also have plenty more on the way together, as most recently made evident in MGK’s hilariously headlined background appearance in a studio pic shared by Barker’s partner Kourtney Kardashian:

This summer, MGK will be seen alongside partner Megan Fox in Randall Emmett’s directorial debut Midnight in the Switchgrass. Bruce Willis, Lukas Haas, and Emile Hirsch also star. Last week, Lionsgate shared the film’s official red band trailer:

And later this year, MGK will be taking Tickets to My Downfall on the road. The tour begins Sept. 9 in Minneapolis, MN and wraps on Dec. 18 in Cleveland. Special guests featured on the tour include carolesdaughter, jxdn and KennyHoopla. The latter recently released his new Survivors Guilt mixtape with Barker.