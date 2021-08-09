Machine Gun Kelly has a new album on the way with blink-182’s Travis Barker, and the pair announced the project and its title with a set of matching tattoos.

In a set of posts on both Twitter and Instagram, the duo showcased their new tattoos, which also happen to reveal the title of their latest collab. “Born with horns,” the ink reads.

The record doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’ll serve as a follow-up to MGK’s 2020 effort Tickets to My Downfall. That project was executive produced by Barker, who contributed production on every song.

The Born With Horns title reveal comes less than a week after MGK teased the first single on Instagram, which will arrive on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. PST. The single will also be accompanied by a Cole Bennett-directed video.

Machine Gun Kelly’s Born With Horns album isn’t the only other project he’s got on the way, as he’ll show up in the action thriller feature One Way sometime in the near future. He also recently showed up in Midnight in the Switchgrass alongside girlfriend Megan Fox, and has a cameo in Jackass Forever.